ANDERSON — An audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts found several areas of concern for Green Township for the years 2017 through 2020.
The audit found that 75 times during the four-year period, the township made late payments on fuel credit card statements, vehicle lease statements, cell phone service, electric and internet service.
“Officials and employees have the duty to pay claims and remit taxes in a timely fashion,” the audit stated. “Failure to pay claims or remit taxes in a timely manner could be an indicator of serious financial problems.”
State law requires an official or employee to pay any late fees and interest on bills paid after the due date.
The audit showed Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine paid most of the late fees.
It showed $14 in late fees and $130 in interest was paid by the township.
Valentine said Friday he always paid any late fees and interest.
The audit also showed that food pantry and donations were recorded in the Township Assistance Fund, which is not a proper use of the fund.
It stated on an annual basis during the holiday season gift cards are purchased to be given to needy families.
“We identified three of four reimbursements to the trustee for gift cards, totaling $1,450 in 2017, that had no supporting documentation to substantiate the amount reimbursed,” the audit stated. “We also identified three purchases, totaling $1,800, for gift cards paid directly by the township for which no supporting documentation was found.”
The audit showed Valentine maintained an annual log of those who received the gift cards, but the total value of the gift cards given out was not consistent with the total gift cards purchased in all four years.
Valentine said he receives donations for Christmas and this year distributed 60 gift cards with a value of $50 each.
He said to comply with the audit in future years the family receiving the gift cards will have to sign a document indicating that they received them.
The audit also found that except for two months in 2017, there were no receipts provided for fuel purchases to support the amount due on the statements.
It also found in May 2019 a fuel credit card statement included a $450 “bank card check” with no supporting documentation.
Valentine said he has a gas credit card and turns in a receipt for fuel purchased on a monthly basis.
He said the township’s credit card policy is being revised.
The audit also wanted the names of people paying $10 for a campsite at the township park.
Valentine said envelopes were being prepared for people camping at the park to include their name and the fee in a secured lock box.
“The state wants a paper trail,” he said.