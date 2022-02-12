ANDERSON — A misunderstanding regarding how Indiana could spend American Rescue Plan funding is changing the awarding of the state’s READI grants.
In December the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced grants to 17 regions through the program.
The state was distributing $500 million to 17 regions for economic development projects.
The region including Madison, Hamilton and Marion counties and the towns of McCordsville and Zionsville was scheduled to receive 40% of its requested funding.
The region was awarded $20 million of the $49.9 million that was requested.
In January the state announced that the projects being funded had to comply with the federal American Rescue Plan guidelines.
“The day they made the announcement, we knew our region was going to get 40%,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “The January meeting was supposed to provide some clarity as to what that meant and I was under the impression each project would get 40% of the requested amount.”
Madison County officials believed they would receive $1.6 million for utility relocation at Athletic Park; $700,000 to purchase a building at the Flagship Enterprise Center and for programing; and $600,000 for a spec building in Elwood and a new town hall in Summitville.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County, said the new approved list only included the $1.6 million for the Anderson project.
“This is impacting every region in the state,” he said. “Somewhere there was a misunderstanding of how the funds could be spent. We would certainly have put grant requests together differently.”
Whitson said all 17 regions are trying to put their projects in a different filter than was originally requested to comply with the federal guidelines.
“We started this process last May,” he said. “This changes everything. We would have come up with a completely different list of projects and types of projects.”
Sparks said the state was looking for innovative, job creating projects that would address quality-of-life and quality-of-place issues.
He said the Indiana General Assembly is looking at ways to fund the projects that can’t receive federal funds.
Whitson said if the Legislature decides to fund projects next year, it could be helpful because there will be fewer regulations.
He believes the state could be asking for projects to be funded this summer.
“There is so much we don’t know,” Sparks said. “What we know is that one project is clean. We may be able to increase the percentage of funding.
“We think we can make the argument to fund the other projects if we can package them differently,” he added.
