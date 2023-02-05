ANDERSON — An Anderson teenager was released from the Madison County Jail after the state dismissed a murder charge Friday.
Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 19, 1300 block of West 10th Street, entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of criminal recklessness.
Ivy was represented by Brandon Townsend, and the state’s case was presented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.
The state dismissed the charge of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Christian Michael Cox on July 29, 2021.
“In preparation for trial, the State conducted additional interviews with witnesses and extensive review of self-defense law in Indiana,” Hanna said.
“After learning additional information about the incident, our office determined that we could not disprove any element of defendant’s self-defense claim beyond reasonable doubt.”
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Ivy to 18 months on the conviction, and Ivy was released based on time served since his arrest.
Cox, 35, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson after an incident in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street.
Cox and his girlfriend, Jericca Yeater, had just finished mowing property in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street and were talking to a landlord when a car drove east at a high rate of speed, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Scott Sanderson.
Yeater told officers they yelled at the driver to slow down because her daughter was on the sidewalk across the street. She said the car continued down the street for a couple of blocks before turning toward 10th Street.
The landlord left, and the couple walked over to their porch when the car returned and slowed in front of their house. Yeater said Cox spoke to someone in the car, but she could not see inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
She said the car then made a U-turn in the street and stopped at the corner as Cox walked toward the car.
Yeater said she heard several shots and observed Cox fall backward onto the ground before she called 911 and began CPR.