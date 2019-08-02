INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair featured Anderson High School in the printed program for participating for a 65th year in its 73rd annual Band Day competition, far more than any other band.
In their years of competing at Band Day, AHS has won the overall competition six times, tying with Muncie Southside, Winchester Community and Franklin Central. In addition, AHS has appeared in the top five 30 times, and the top 10 50 times.
“It’s cool to be a part of that legacy,” said the Marching Highlanders’ current director, Richard Geisler. “There’s just a lot of history, a lot of tradition.”
Though many may feel pressure living up to such a storied history, Geisler takes it all in stride.
“I feel we have built a culture with the students where when they perform, they do better each time than they did that last year.”
Geisler said he hopes his tenure will be remembered as the one that restored school pride following the consolidation of the three high schools into one.
“I hope to be remembered as a rebuilder,” he said."I want to build the quality of music, build the excellence of performance and build the number of students participating."
Drum major Hope Jones, who plays trombone, said she personally feels the tradition following in the footsteps of her parents, Brian and Leisa Jones, graduates of AHS.
“It’s amazing to march in a band my family also marched in,” she said.
