Hoosiers living with or at risk of contracting hepatitis C will now have access to screenings, care and treatment at 19 different locations in 16 counties across the state through ‘Connect to Cure‘ — a collaboration between the state and Marion County organizations.
The Damien Center and the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis will be responsible for hiring and training care coordinators and peer support specialists to test Hoosiers, manage cases and link those who contract the curable virus to care. Additionally, the state will provide insurance enrollment services for those who qualify.
Telehealth options are also available.
“It is crucial that all Hoosiers receive a Hepatitis C Virus screening at least once in their life, and more frequently if they are in an at-risk category,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO at the Damien Center, in a statement. “HCV is curable, and we are committed to making both testing and treatment accessible for all residents in need.”
Hepatitis C spreads through the blood and most who contract the virus will develop a chronic infection that damages the liver, potentially developing into life-threatening conditions like cirrhosis or liver cancer. While there isn’t yet a vaccine for hepatitis C, medications can cure an infection in eight to 12 weeks.
Those cured of the virus can no longer transmit, or spread, the virus to others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 2.4 million people live with a hepatitis C infection, but less than half know they are carrying the virus. An estimated 69,000 adult Hoosiers currently live with the virus, which gained recognition following a spike in hepatitis C and HIV infections in 2015 in Scott County.
Needle exchanges, or dedicated places to dispose of used needles in exchange for new ones, have helped reduce infection rates across the country and state – including Scott County.
The hepatitis C infection can have no symptoms for many years. Due to this, many don’t test.
“Hepatitis C is often an invisible infection until symptoms emerge and life-changing damage has occurred,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver, in a statement. “By increasing opportunities for testing and treatment, we can help Hoosiers know their status sooner and get connected with the resources that can lead to a cure. Initiatives like Connect to Cure are why Indiana has been ranked in the top six states most likely to end hepatitis C by 2030, and this would not be possible without our lawmakers who made this funding available and our partners who remain committed to providing Hoosiers the resources they need to improve their health.”
To mitigate that risk, the CDC recommends getting tested at least once in a lifetime and during each pregnancy. Those with certain medical conditions or behavioral risks – such as sharing needles or injecting drugs – should be tested more often.
The Connect to Cure initiative is funded by a nearly $6.6 million Indiana Department of Health’s Health Issues and Challenges grant, which the General Assembly established in 2021 with dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Locations for Connect to Cure include Aspire Indiana Health in Anderson.
Eskenazi Health – Indianapolis
Step-Up, Inc. – Indianapolis
Indiana Recover Alliance – Bloomington
HealthLinc, Inc. – Valparaiso
Refresh (F5) – Austin
AIDS Ministries/ AIDS Assist – South Bend
Imani & Unidad – South Bend
Matthew 25 AIDS Services – Evansville
IU Health – Positive Link – Muncie, Vincennes, Greencastle, Lafayette and another location in Bartholomew County yet to be determined