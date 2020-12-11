CHESTERFIELD – The Friends of Camp Chesterfield has been awarded a $11,500 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation to partially restore a house constructed on the property in 1895.
“It is the most architecturally intact example at the Chesterfield Spiritualist Camp of a two-story cottage from the late 19th, early 20th century,” the Historic Preservation Division noted in making the grant.
The Friends of Camp Chesterfield raised $11,500 in matching funds for the project.
The funds are to be used for the removal of asphalt siding and shoring up the foundation of the Lizzie Koch home.
The Friends of Camp Chesterfield had previously received a grant from the Efroymson Family Fund to install a new roof.
Normandi Ellis with the Friends of Camp Chesterfield said outside restoration on the historic house is expected to be completed next year. The house will be painted in historic colors.
“It was originally the only two-story house on the grounds with two entrances,” Ellis said. “We have other buildings to restore in the future.”
Ellis said the interior of the house has to be gutted and restored.
She said the building is owned by Camp Chesterfield and a decision on its future use remains to be determined. Ellis said it could be used as an historic building, or a member of the Association could eventually live in the house.
Ellis said it is believed that at one time Bill Wilson, the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, resided in the Koch house.
“He reportedly lived at Camp Chesterfield and worked in Daleville and wrote a portion of his first book here,” she said.
Sharon Kenron, president of the Indiana Association of Spiritualists, said the house has an remarkable history and that Camp Chesterfield is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kenton said the organization has future plans to restore the historic Sunflower Hotel on the property.
