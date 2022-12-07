ANDERSON — Three members of the criminal justice system in Madison County have been honored by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.
The awards were announced Monday in Indianapolis by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.
County Sheriff Scott Mellinger received the Distinguished Law Enforcement Service award, which recognizes individuals in law enforcement that have spent their entire careers helping prosecutors.
Mellinger is completing his second round of service as sheriff, first two terms from 1991 through 1998 and then two more from 2015 to 2022.
Mellinger also was a state representative from 1999 through 2002 and was executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy from 2002 through 2006.
“There is no question that Sheriff Mellinger’s career has made Madison County and the state of Indiana a safer place to live,” Cummings said in announcing the award.
Cummings presented the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award to Anderson Police Department officer Tyler McKeon.
The award is given to the law enforcement officer who provides outstanding and professional service.
McKeon started his career with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in 2016 and joined APD in 2020.
He was nominated for his actions on Aug. 17, 2022, when McKeon responded to a traffic accident near West First Street and Madison Avenue.
A woman was found at the scene severely bleeding and trapped in her vehicle, and McKeon quickly placed a tourniquet on her arm.
The director of the Emergency Department at Community Hospital Anderson said the woman suffered a torn artery and would have bled out if not for McKeon’s quick action.
Hanna presented the Victim’s Advocate of the Year award to Betsy Baxter, director of Victim Services in Madison County.
Baxter has worked in the prosecutor’s office eight years and personally helped thousands of victims navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system.
“Betsy is constantly challenging the status quo and searching for new ways to meet victims where they are and provide the resources they so desperately need,” Hanna said.