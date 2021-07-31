ANDERSON — Local and state highway departments and private contractors are working on several repaving and construction projects around Madison County.
The largest project currently taking place is through the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), which is repaving and doing curb work on Ind. 32.
The work being done on the state highway extends from Scatterfield Road in Anderson to Muncie.
Crews are currently working in the Chesterfield area after adding new handicap ramps along the highway.
On Friday, Mallory Duncan with INDOT said work is expected to be completed by November and is on schedule.
“That’s the largest project we have currently in the northern part of the district,” Duncan said.
Matt House, Anderson City Engineer, said Thursday that Midwest Paving has nearly completed repaving work on 10th Street.
The company was awarded a $710,487 contract to work on a total of 15 streets.
The Anderson Street Department has completed about 35% of the repaving work with city funding.
Work has been completed on Mohawk Drive, 27th Street, Southern Avenue and Clark Street.
City crews are currently working on 54th and 55th streets.
House said DC Construction is expected to begin work in August on the repaving of Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road.
Anderson received a $1 million Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city has to provide matching funds.
The grant funding includes work on Columbus Avenue from 38th to 46th streets.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Anderson has been awarded a $1 million grant through the state program.
Last year, the city awarded a $1,426,062 contract to E&B Paving through the Community Crossings grant program to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds in the amount of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks on Raible Avenue.
The funds also enabled the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
E&B Paving is completing work on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Interstate 69 to 67th Street.
E&B Paving was awarded a $2,292,776 contract to replace the concrete on King Boulevard.
The work on the southbound lanes was completed last year.
The city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with eight inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of heavy truck traffic. The repairs are expected to last 20 to 30 years.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said approximately 50% of the county’s planned road work has been completed.
“We have $800,000 to spend on strip patching and chip and seal,” he said. “The work is being done all over the county.”
