ANDERSON — Since 2021, local officials have been urging the state of Indiana to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ind. 13 and County Road 800 South.
The busy intersection is located to the east of the Love’s Truck Stop off Exit 214 of Interstate 69 and it’s close to several large housing developments.
Bob Jones, a Pendleton Town Council member, asked the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to consider making the intersection a four-way stop after three teenagers were seriously injured.
Madison County Council of Governments (COG) Transportation Planner Dave Benefiel said Thursday additional funding is being provided to purchase the necessary right-of-way to install the traffic signals.
Benefiel said discussions about the intersection began seven years ago, but despite efforts locally, the process could not be expedited.
He said the state’s fiscal year starts on July 1, 2023, and the traffic signals could be installed sometime next fall.
“It’s on their radar,” said Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG. “The state knows there are issues there. We have done a lot of data collection and shared it with INDOT.”
ROUNDABOUTS
Benefiel said INDOT is moving forward with plans to create three roundabouts on Ind. 32 between Edgewood and Lapel.
He said the state will start purchasing right-of-way for a roundabout at the intersection of Ind. 32 and Ind. 13 in 2024.
“There are some drainage issues there,” Benefiel said. “It would be a big improvement.”
The roundabout is expected to be completed in either 2025 or 2026.
The state also wants to place a roundabout at Ind. 32 and County Road 925 West, which is Main Street leading into Lapel.
Benefiel said right-of-way acquisition will start next year with construction anticipated in 2025.
The third planned roundabout is on Ind. 32 at the intersection with County Road 600 West (Hamilton Road).
The state will begin purchasing right-of-way in 2024.