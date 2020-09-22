EDGEWOOD – The Edgewood Town Court did not violate the state’s open records law by declining to release a document that led to the resignation of the chief court reporter, according to Indiana's public access counselor.
However, the counselor, Luke Britt, noted that the court could have chosen to release the document. He also questioned the court's handling of the court reporter's resignation, which took place as Judge Scott Norrick was in the act of firing her.
“If the resignation was coerced, forced, or under duress of termination, it is not a true resignation but an involuntary discharge, which would require a factual basis being disclosed,” Britt wrote. "I believe the factual basis for the employment separation is already public, so it may be a moot point.”
Brit issued the advisory opinion Monday in response to a complaint filed by The Herald Bulletin. The newspaper contended that the investigative report by the employment attorney for the Indiana Supreme Court should be released to the public.
The court reporter, Jamie Hudson, was placed on paid administrative leave June 25 after Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings publicly alleged that she had made racial slurs toward deputy county prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who is Black.
Norrick, through town attorney Mike Austin, asked the state supreme court's employment attorney to probe the allegations.
The employment attorney's report was issued July 15 to town officials, the same day Hudson resigned. Copies of the report were denied to The Herald Bulletin and the Madison County NAACP Chapter.
In his response to the public access counselor, Norrick wrote that the employment attorney recommended Hudson be fired.
In determining that the report by the employment attorney was not a public document, Britt said it was a personnel matter and had been placed in the employee’s file. He also noted that the state Supreme Court does not release such reports to the public.
Austin said the employment attorney recommended the town of Edgewood update its employment ordinance.
“The report recommends all court employees take racial bias training, which we are implementing,” he explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.