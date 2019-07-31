ANDERSON – The chairman of the Indiana Republican Party believes that the Anderson mayor’s race is winnable for challenger Rick Gardner in the fall.
Gardner is running against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian candidate Rob Jozwiak.
Indiana Republican Party chairman Kyle Hupfer said Wednesday that they have field staff working throughout the state in the lead-up up to the governor’s race in 2020.
“We’re integrating the mayor’s race around the state with the 2020 efforts,” Hupfer said.
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said the party is not taking the Anderson mayoral race for granted.
“We’re watching it closely,” he said. “Anderson has made progress in terms of downtown development and the creation of jobs.”
Zody said the party helped the Broderick campaign in 2015 and will provide support for 2019.
“It’s important to let the mayors run their own races — they know their communities,” he said.
Hupfer said the GOP has done no polling in any mayor’s race and has not committed any funding for local campaigns as of Wednesday.
“It’s a winnable race,” Hupfer said. “The seat has gone back and forth in recent years.”
No Anderson mayor has been elected to consecutive terms since Democrat J. Mark Lawler served four terms from 1988 through 2004.
Republican Kevin Smith was elected mayor in the 2003 campaign, losing to Democrat Kris Ockomon in 2007. Smith was reelected to the office in 2011 and was defeated by Broderick in 2015. Gardner defeated Smith in the Republican primary in May.
“The mayor has some issues with the police chief and the police chief’s son,” Hupfer said in reference to the recent arrest of Adam Watters and the controversy surrounding Police Chief Tony Watters' interaction with the Indiana State Police at the time of his son's arrest.
Adam Watters is currently on unpaid administrative leave until his court case is resolved.
“The mayor can’t bury his head in the sand until the election,” Hupfer said. “This is winnable with the issues that are out there. There is an undercurrent of concerns with some things going on in the city.”
Zody said the fact that the Republican Party in Anderson didn’t field a full slate of candidates for the city council is an indication that Broderick has done a fine job as mayor.
“Anderson is moving forward,” Zody said. “It doesn’t appear Republicans in Madison County are well organized.”
Hupfer said Gardner could have a competitive campaign if he is able to raise $50,000 to $100,000.
Campaign finance reports filed with the Madison County Clerk’s Office in April showed that Broderick’s campaign had a cash balance of $222,234 as compared to Gardner’s cash balance of $381.
The next campaign finance filing deadline is Oct. 11.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.