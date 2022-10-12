ANDERSON — Sometime in the next few years the first roundabouts could be built in Madison County.
County engineer Jessica Bastin said Tuesday the Indiana Department of Transportation has conceptual plans for the construction of two roundabouts in southern Madison County by 2028.
She said one is planned for the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 38, south of Lapel, and the second is at Ind. 13 and County Road 300 South near the Lapel Elementary School.
Bastin said the one planned by the Lapel Elementary School is considered beneficial from a safety standpoint because of the amount of traffic when parents are dropping off and picking up children from the school.
The Madison County commissioners voted unanimously to provide a letter of support for that project.
A letter of support for the roundabout at Ind. 13 and Ind. 38 was approved 2 to 1 with Commissioner Kelly Gaskill casting the no vote.
Gaskill said she was concerned about the impact a roundabout at that intersection would have on local traffic.
Bastin said that intersection has three times the traffic volume as the planned roundabout at the school.
Concerning the intersection of Ind. 13 and County Road 800 South, and a possible roundabout at that location, Bastin said the state has made the intersection a two-way stop for traffic on the county road.
She said the state is considering making it a 4-way stop in the future.
“I’m not a big fan of a 4-way stop at that location,” Bastin said. “The county is seeking a long-term solution at the intersection.”
In other business, Gaskill voted no on the final settlement agreement with PMR Medical.
The former Madison County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate the contract with PMR Medical in May 2020.
Gaskill and former commissioner Mike Phipps voted to terminate the contract on the advice of former county attorney Jonathan Hughes.
The settlement requires the county to pay $100,000 and the company was allowed to retain the second quarter payment of $220,000 in 2020.
A part of the settlement agreement required a public statement from the commissioners stating that previous comments by Hughes were misleading and incomplete.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the only change in the settlement agreement initially approved by the county in July was a change to the public statement.
“I never saw an agreement like this before,” Graham said in response to a question from Gaskill. “This is the best possible outcome for the county.”