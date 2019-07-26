MARKLEVILLE — An Indianapolis man was arrested late Thursday after allegedly leading Indiana State Police on a high-speed pursuit.
Travis Ferrill, 29, of Indianapolis is charged with Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Trooper Blake Stephenson was sitting on the side of Indiana 109, just north of County Road 1100 South near Markleville, when he witnessed two southbound vehicles passing a semi at a high rate of speed, according to a press release from the state police.
Stephenson said he clocked the front vehicle, a Camaro, at 102 mph when it passed his location.
The vehicle failed to stop when Stephenson activated his lights and siren and the second vehicle turned off onto a county road, the press release states.
Stephenson followed the Camaro south "at a high rate of speed" and observed Ferrill allegedly run a four-way stop, turning west onto Indiana 234, according to the press release.
Two troopers responded as backup in the pursuit to help Stephenson, and the Camaro pulled over on Ind. 234 near County Road 600 East.
Ferrill was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.
A passenger, who was not identified in the press release, was determined to have no role in the incident and allowed to drive from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation with further charges possible, according to the agency.
