GAS CITY – An investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Alexandria woman who reportedly shot herself while sitting in a police vehicle following a crash has been handed over to the Indiana State Police.
Authorities with that agency are investigating the death of Amanda Elbert, who was in a car that crashed into a utility pole near Gas City about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
According to a news release from the ISP Peru post, Elbert was not in custody during the incident and used a gun that was in her purse.
According to a report filed by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy, when officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a utility pole. Elbert was a passenger in the Chevrolet. The driver of the car allegedly fled the crash scene on foot, according to the release.
Beachy reported that Elbert indicated she was not injured in the crash. Due to cold temperatures, an Upland Police officer offered to let Elbert sit in the front seat of his police car to stay warm as the crash investigation was conducted. She accepted the offer and sat in the front passenger seat of the police car. When medics arrived, Elbert told them she was not injured and refused medical treatment.
The report states that as officers were conducting an inventory of the vehicle in preparation for it to be towed from the scene, they heard a gunshot and found Elbert had allegedly shot herself. Medics were summoned back to the scene and, despite lifesaving efforts, Elbert was pronounced dead.
The Grant County sheriff’s office asked the state police to investigate the shooting. According to the release, ISP’s investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.