PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease at Pendleton Correctional Facility.
According to state prison officials, three cases have been confirmed at the prison with two additional probable cases also identified.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider it an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease whenever "two or more people are exposed to Legionella in the same place and get sick at about the same time," according to the CDC website.
A state prison spokeswoman said an inmate at the prison died on Thursday from a suspected case of COVID-19.
According to IDOC data, there have been four confirmed deaths of offenders at the prison from COVID-19.
"IDOC and the Indiana Department of Health are working to determine the source, and in the meantime have turned off the hot water and communicated with offenders and staff about the outbreak," prison officials said in an update posted to Facebook. "Appropriate remediation will take place based on the results of testing that is underway. Protecting the incarcerated population and staff at the facility is the top priority."
Legionnaire's disease is a bacterial lung infection that is spread via aerosolized water droplets, such as through a mist or steam, and not through person-to-person contact, IDOC said.
Prison officials said all five incarcerated individuals are hospitalized for treatment. Any other individuals who exhibit symptoms will also be tested and treated as needed.
IDOC officials said the sickened individuals all reside in two units of the facility.
"IDOC will take any necessary steps to protect the incarcerated population and staff from further exposure," prison officials said. "Toilets and drinking water are not affected since the bacteria is spread through water droplets that are inhaled."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.