ANDERSON — There are more than 250 registered sex offenders who live in Anderson, but officials plan to closely monitor them along with other sex offenders across the state in order to keep children safe during the holiday.
The annual Operation Safe Halloween is a statewide initiative where parole staff with the Indiana Department of Correction, local law enforcement, probation and community corrections “ensure full compliance and accountability,” according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Correction.
Operation Safe Halloween requires sex offenders to attend a mandatory meeting, turn in a safety plan for the evening or remain at home and not pass out candy during scheduled trick-or-treat hours.
“As with previous years, sex offenders who remain at their approved residence have been advised to turn off their outside lights during the evening hours, refrain from displaying Halloween decorations, and some will post signs that they are not participating in passing out candy,” according to the press release. “All sex offenders will also be subject to unannounced home visits and compliance checks.”
Troy Keith, director of parole services, said law enforcement agencies are working together during the annual event “to promote public safety.”
“Operation Safe Halloween allows our parole agents to more effectively monitor sex offenders and give parents in our community some peace of mind on what should be a fun family holiday,” Keith said in the press release.
In previous years, sex offenders in Madison County have been required to remain inside their homes with the porch light off and extra precautions were taken for offenders who targeted children.
For more information about registered sex offenders in the state, including addresses, names and photographs, visit www.insor.org.
