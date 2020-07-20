ANDERSON – Local renters having difficulty making payments because their income has been reduced during the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for as much as $2,000 through a state program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb established the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program to provide assistance to help cover rent payments or late fees. The application period started July 13.
Madison County Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe said he will prioritize cases in which landlords have sought relief for renters.
“Evicting people from their homes is my least favorite thing to do as a judge, but the law requires me to do it,” Happe said. “If this program can help a few more Madison County residents stay in their homes until the economy picks up, it can make a world of difference for families and communities who need a hand right now.”
While the program is aimed at renters, Happe is encouraging landlords to help their tenants.
“I want to encourage local landlords to participate in this program,” he said. “The state moratorium on evictions will expire on July 31. In August, the courts are going to have a huge wave of delayed eviction filings, and it will take some time to work through those.
“If landlords can show that they’ve worked with this state program to avoid evictions, I will prioritize those cases on the docket,” Happe added.
Eligibility for the rental assistance program extends to any renter who lives in an Indiana county other than Marion, lost a job or income because of the pandemic, is having trouble paying rent and is worried about being evicted, and is not receiving rental assistance from another source.
Both the renter and the landlord would have to agree to participate. Renters are being directed to talk to their landlord, explain their circumstances, and ask whether the landlord will agree to participate.
If landlords agree, they must enter into a written payment plan with the renter and amend the lease to provide for an expanded 45-day delay between missed payments and eviction. In exchange, the landlord receives rental assistance payments directly from the state.
The program offers a better alternative than immediately evicting an unemployed renter and obtaining a judgment that will be difficult to collect, Happe noted.
“There is a limited amount of money available statewide,” the judge said. “There is significant need here in Madison County, and it’s important that renters and landlords are ready to take advantage of this help.”
If every applicant were to receive the maximum benefit of $2,000, the $25 million program would help 12,500 renters across the state.
Details about the program can be found online at indianahousingnow.org. Renters needing assistance to apply may get help by calling 211.
