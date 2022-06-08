ANDERSON — A Hoosier state representative talked about scam prevention during a visit to an Anderson assisted living facility on Wednesday.
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, visited Sweet Gallilee at the Wigwam in the late morning on Wednesday to give a presentation on scam prevention.
The building, described as an 'affordable assisted living community,' opened in February. Following an invite from staff to tour the new facilities, Austin proposed the idea of discussing how residents could protect themselves from falling victim to fraud.
During the event, Austin distributed an Indiana Consumer Protection Guide to audience members. It contained information on various types of scam prevention, including identity and telemarketing fraud. A flyer with information about the cost of financial fraud in the United States was also included. The Democratic congresswoman highlighted the seriousness of this issue, especially for older adults and senior citizens.
"They expect and anticipate that you all have resources," Austin said during the presentation, addressing a crowd of mostly seniors.
The event lasted around 30 minutes. Carlene Westerfield-Gunter, an audience member, praised Austin's visit.
"She represents us well in the community and to come to a place like this and know how important it is to be informed — she's wonderful," she said.
Austin said she was inspired to do the event after receiving an increase in calls to her office reporting fraud during the pandemic. Now past the height of COVID-19 cases, she continued to urge people to be cautious.
"I think you need to be vigilant about it anyway, but it's easy to sort of put it in the back of your mind until it happens to you," Austin said.
Workers associated with Sweet Gallilee at the Wigwam expressed gratitude for Austin's appearance.
"We greatly appreciate Rep. Austin coming to Sweet Gallilee at the Wigwam Assisted Living Community and visiting with our residents. Long-term care communities across the state have persevered through unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, and we are grateful for her support of our incredible caregivers and residents," said Nick Goodwin, director of government affairs for the Indiana Health Care Association.