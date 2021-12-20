ANDERSON — On Dec. 7, Vice President Kamala Harris issued a national call to action to help improve health outcomes for parents and their infants. Tuesday was the first-ever White House Maternal Health Day of Action.
The Build Back Better Bill, which has been passed by the U.S. House, includes a $3 billion investment in maternal health.
Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration will encourage states to expand postpartum coverage. If the bill is passed and signed, all states will be required to provide continuous Medicaid coverage for 12 months postpartum. Currently, states are only required to provide 60 days of coverage.
“We do fully support that (bill) and feel that it will help reduce maternal and infant mortality,” said Lynn Baldwin, regional director of Goodwill Nurse Family Partnership.
The 46016 zip code is the most underinsured area in Madison County, according to Ketta Mason, registered nurse home visitor with Goodwill NFP and program director for the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County.
“Moms are sometimes hesitant to go to the doctor for some physical or mental health issues if they feel like they’re going to have to pay for it themselves or they don’t have Medicaid anymore and they don’t have a way to pay for it,” Mason said.
Some health issues, if left untreated, can end up being worse for the mothers, Mason noted.
The Goodwill NFP educates mothers about the importance of following up with their infant’s health care visits and the importance of keeping up with their own health.
State Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, is calling on the state “to take comprehensive legislative action to address its dystopic maternal mortality rate,” according to a news release from the Indiana House Democrats.
During the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his commitment to improving maternal health through his support of legislation to provide pregnancy accommodations to working mothers. However, the bill failed to pass.
Summers plans to ask the General Assembly to study doulas and their effect on pregnancy outcomes during the 2022 session.
A doula is a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support to a pregnant woman before, during and after childbirth.
Summers hopes that by having the General Assembly study doulas, there will be a better understanding of why they are needed. She added that after this research, bills like last year’s House Bill 1350, which asked for coverage of doula services, would have a better chance at passing and help “to reduce our awful maternal and infant mortality rates.”
Mason feels that access to education is one of the most important things to help reduce the maternal mortality rate.
Aside from working with Goodwill NFP, Mason also is program director for the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County.
That coalition focuses on improving the health of minority populations, including those with chronic diseases, by providing education.
“We focus on education and improving the health of minorities … and just making sure that they have access to the care that they need,” said Veda Morris-May, executive director for MHCMC
One of the main focuses of MHCMC is Safe Sleep. The coalition not only educates the mothers, but it also aims to educate the whole family about Safe Sleep.
“It’s not just the mom who cares for that baby the first year of their life,” Mason said. “Whoever is providing care for this baby needs to know and recognize the importance of Safe Sleep. If only one person is doing it, it won’t completely solve the problem.”
In November, the coalition held sessions where people were available to enroll mothers in Medicaid and Medicare to eliminate the barrier of access to health care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.