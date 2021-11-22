PENDLETON — A serious crash closed State Road 13 just south of Interstate 69 in Madison County on Monday morning.
The crash occurred at County Road 800 and State Road 13 around 7 a.m. and resulted in injuries that brought a medical helicopter to the scene.
Authorities have not released any information about the number and severity of injuries in the crash.
Crash investigators closed traffic in both directions on State Road 13 for several hours for accident reconstruction. The road reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The I-69 interchange at State Road 13 remained open through the investigation and traffic on the interstate was not affected.
