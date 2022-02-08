ANDERSON — On Tuesday, Randy Harrison, social studies teacher at Anderson High School and Anderson Federation of Teachers president, traveled to the Indiana Statehouse to meet with legislators about House Bill 1134.
At the Anderson Community Schools board meeting Tuesday night, Harrison stated that legislators didn’t meet with his group of educators who gathered at the Statehouse that afternoon to discuss HB 1134 and other bills involving education.
If passed, HB 1134 would require teachers to post all curriculum online for parental review. Parents could opt their child out of specific lessons, and the teacher would then be required to provide an alternate lesson.
The bill would also restrict teachers from teaching certain concepts, including “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to another sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
Harrison said that last week, educators called and emailed state senators with requests to meet about HB 1134, though most didn’t hear back. Tuesday, educators from across the state met at the Statehouse and requested to meet with senators again.
However, Harrison said that most educators were not granted to meet with state senators, or any Statehouse staffers after waiting more than an hour to speak with them. After not being able to meet with anyone, educators left with staffers copies of their statements of concerns about various bills.
Harrison identified state Sens. Rodric Bray, Linda Rogers and Madison County’s own Mike Gaskill as among those who did not meet with educators about HB 1134 concerns. He noted that he can only speak for his group of educators, as an abundance of educators gathered.
“They may not be my senator, but when they’re making decisions about public education, that affects all of us as educators in the state of Indiana and every student, and they should be willing to hear from us,” Harrison said.
Dr. Joe Cronk, ACS superintendent, said HB 1134 troubles him.
“I don’t think any of us disagree with transparency … but I think this is going to be a very hard thing for us to implement,” he said of the provision that would require teachers to post all curriculum online.
While at the Satehouse, Harrison saw an educator holding what he calls the poster of the day. The educator’s sign read, “You want more transparency in school? Join us for a day. Sign up at www.willsub.com.”
The board also:
- heard a proposal from Dr. Treva Bostic, director of multicultural education and behavior services, about a partnership with VOICES Corporation and the Madison County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. The program would let students, who are referred to the program by school administration, participate in a paid leadership training. The idea is that after the training, the students will be able to mentor ACS elementary and middle school students.
- heard from Jason Bletzinger, director of curriculum, instruction and elementary education, about opportunities ACS has. Bletzinger’s first recommendation was to develop operations to keep curriculum fresh and align with student needs. He also said that ACS needs a K-12 literacy framework that will let students achieve reading success through high-quality instruction and resources. Finally, Bletzinger recommended that ACS develop a highly effective instructional strategy that can be used in all classrooms.
- heard the second reading of the updated policy for residents comments at school board meetings. If adopted, the policy would not allow residents who sign up to address the board to pass their 3 minutes to another person. Carrie Bale, assistant board secretary, and Ken Hodson were the only school board members to vote against the new policy. Bale said the policy would put a barrier up against those who wish to comment at board meetings. Hodson expounded on this, saying he did not see a problem with people passing their time to another person.
- reappointed George Salinas as the ACS representative to the public library board for another four-year term.
