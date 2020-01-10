ANDERSON — Daniel Lee Jones appeared in court with a laundry list of requests Friday, and the judge denied most of them.
On Dec. 13, Jones fired his public defender. He is representing himself during his murder trial.
Jones is charged with two counts of murder and criminal confinement in the July 29, 2018, death of 39-year-old Trinity Parker, whose body was found in a vacant Grant County house, and the Aug. 6, 2018, slaying of 35-year-old David L. Phillips II, whose corpse was discovered in Anderson’s Rangeline Nature Preserve.
Three other Anderson residents, Jordan Zirkle, Brittney Vontress-Cox and Taylor Wheeler, have been charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement in connection with the two homicides.
On Friday, Jones asked the court to order depositions, provide him with his attorney’s files and evidence, issue search warrants, grant a request for discovery, hire a private detective, hire a forensic expert, order the release of his mental health records, allow him to review digital evidence while in custody and give him access to a law library.
Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley said Jones needed to review the state’s discovery evidence before some of his requests could be granted.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Edwards provided an eight-page document listing the documents, digital material and other discovery evidence in Jones’ case. Among the evidence are more than 7,000 pages of an updated case report that include Facebook records for Vontress-Cox, David Roberts and Joseph Farmer.
The evidence was placed in boxes and was being transported to the Delaware County Jail, where Jones is being housed.
Edwards said the evidence will not arrive at the jail until Monday and authorities there must review the material make sure nothing in the boxes violates their policies. She said some of the Facebook records include material that is sexual in nature and not related to the case.
Jones was told to notify the court if something pertaining directly to the case is removed.
Alexander Newman, Jones’ former defense attorney, remains standby counsel on the case and was directed to forward any paper file to Jones no later than Dec. 20. Jones told Dudley that he has not received the records from Newman.
Dudley said he would see what he could do to get Jones the rules governing trial procedures, a legal dictionary and other information he will need in order to act as his own attorney.
“If you are representing yourself, you are going to have to know them,” Dudley said.
Jones said he wanted to hire a forensic expert because he believes the crime scene was tampered with. When asked who he wanted to hire, Jones said he was hoping the court would help him with that.
“Mr. Jones, it’s not my job to help you,” Dudley said.
He told Jones he will rule on requests made to the court, but would not aid him in finding an expert.
Jones is scheduled to appear again before Dudley at 1 p.m. Friday for a status conference.
