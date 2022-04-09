ANDERSON — Educating tomorrow’s engineers and data scientists is about more than making sure they master course concepts and emerge with a thorough understanding of the material.
Speakers Saturday at the American Society for Engineering Education’s Section Conference at Anderson University stressed that belief through a variety of presentations designed to share ideas for connecting with STEM students in more meaningful ways.
“I think the pandemic has forced everybody into more of a virtual environment,” said Joe Fuehne, an associate professor of mechanical engineering technology at Purdue Polytechnic in Columbus, Indiana. “Students in this general field, anyway, tend to be more introverted, and it’s difficult to get them out. I think the pandemic has challenged that, as well.”
The opportunity for AU to host STEM educators from universities throughout Indiana and neighboring Illinois was significant for several reasons, according to Ben McPheron, chairperson of physical sciences and engineering at AU.
“The whole focus of this conference is engineering education,” he said. “All of us in this room and at this conference are trying to educate engineers the best way possible so ... they can make world-changing innovations.”
McPheron and several of his colleagues spoke during the day-long conference. Other presenters included professors from Illinois and Purdue as well as regional universities including Evansville, IUPUI and the University of Indianapolis.
The conference also included presentations of peer-reviewed papers and a technical program. It gave AU professors a chance to showcase their facilities and highlight their academic programs in a semi-formal setting.
“Anderson University has proven to be very successful in educating future engineers,” said Dr. Chad Wallace, dean of the School of Science and Engineering. “We provide a hands-on education that is excellent, relevant and compelling. So it’s great to have top educators from the Midwest coming together to share their thoughts, experiences and research in engineering education.”