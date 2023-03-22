On May 1, 1923, the City of Anderson annexed North Anderson and its 3,000 residents. Throughout 2023, this column will feature stories highlighting selected events in North Anderson's history to commemorate the centennial year. This column and Apirl's will examine Killbuck Mill.
Just a few feet off the walking path that surrounds the lake at Shadyside Park is a remnant of Anderson's past, marking an era when mills of various kinds were prevalent in the area.
Here, you will find a slab of concrete extending from the eastern bank of Killbuck Creek a short distance into the water. It is all that remains of a 4-foot dam that once diverted the water flow through a mill race to the Killbuck flour and sawmills 2,000 feet to the southwest.
A mill race is a shallow channel used to convey water that supplies hydraulic power, which turns the mill wheel. The race was hand-dug in 1860 by William Sparks. He owned a sizable property north of White River that included "Sparks Woods," today's Shadyside Park.
The mill race made its way south along the western bank of Killbuck Creek, roughly paralleling the creek as it made its journey in a southwesterly direction until it joined White River west of the Broadway Bridge.
The distance between the mill race and stream widened as the race neared the Killbuck Mill site, at 109 W. Grand Ave., the current location of Maxwell's Auto Trim Shop.
After passing beneath a wooden slat-floor bridge on Grand Avenue, the race entered the northwest corner of the flour mill through a grating where the water dropped into a "tub mill," or turbinelike device.
The "tub" was in the basement of the building, 7 feet below ground level to maximize the fall of the water before engaging the wheel. The "tub" was nothing more than a horizontal wheel with blades against which the falling water struck, causing the wheel to turn.
A shaft attached in the wheel hub center led to the milling area above. Through a series of gears and more shafts, the drive shaft turned the millstones located on the first floor.
The millstones at Killbuck Mill were imported from France for $1,500 each, a sizable investment in the 1860s.
Upon exiting the mill, the race proceeded in a westerly direction before flowing into White River, just west of where the remains of the old Delaware Street Bridge are today. Evidence of the mill race can be seen today in this area.
Sparks first built a single-story sawmill in 1860. Here logs brought in by customers were cut into usable lumber. This mill was the only one on the site until 1862, when Sparks formed a partnership with Mr. A. Siddel and built a larger grist mill immediately to the east.
The larger grist mill building was of frame construction, 36-by-40 feet, supported by stone pillars, with four floors, including the basement, and a slate roof.
A grist mill, also called a flour mill, is a building in which grain is ground into flour by the rotation of the millstones against each other, which reduces the grain to a fine powder, or flour.
Under Sparks and Siddel, the two mills operated until 1867, when the partners sold the business to E.W. Clifford. Clifford continued the business until January 1868, when John Hall purchased a half interest, thereby forming the firm of Clifford and Hall. Later that year, Hall bought out Clifford, dissolving the partnership.
