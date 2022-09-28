It appears only briefly in an old, grainy black and white film shot on Anderson's near east side around 1915. The camera's position is above the roof of the Buckeye Manufacturing Co.'s facility, once located at 1803-19 Columbus Ave.
As the west-facing camera lens pans over the expansive top of the building from left to right (south to north), a mysterious odd-shaped trestle comes into view for a few seconds before disappearing from view.
That trestle was one of several methods utilized by the company to test a new concept, the gearless friction drive speed change transmission, which made its automobiles unique in the ever-growing mix of horseless carriages sweeping across America.
The Buckeye firm was established on Columbus Avenue by John W. Lambert in 1904 and continued in business through 1917, reaching the height of its production from 1907 to 1910. The plant produced an average of 2,000 cars per year. Several different models incorporating different styling were offered.
Mr. Lambert came to Anderson in 1892 to establish a buggy manufacturing plant after having been in that business in Ohio City, Ohio. In 1895, his factory was between Third and Fourth streets on the west side of Sycamore Street.
Five years later, it was a massive facility encompassing a two-city block area between Third and Fifth streets and employing about 250 people.
While still in Ohio, Lambert experimented with gasoline engines as the source of power for vehicles and built a three-wheeled single-cylinder automobile. Today, he is recognized by the authoritative magazine "Antique Automobile" for inventing and driving the automobile in 1891, the first gasoline-powered car in America.
By 1902, Lambert’s concern was making gasoline engines at the corner of Third and Sycamore, and he established the Union Automobile Co. in Anderson, with a subsidiary in Union City, Indiana. The automobile business began to increase, necessitating an expansion of facilities.
Finding 5 acres on Anderson's southeast side, he organized the Buckeye firm and, at the cost of $150,000, built the 300,000-square-foot plant on Columbus Avenue employing 350-400 workers.
In this plant, his signature automobile, the eye-appealing Lambert, was produced. They sold for around $1,200 and could do up to 65 mph. Buckeye claimed its cars could go as fast backward as forward.
The friction disk drive was one of the critical features of the Union and Lambert automobiles.
In Lambert's own words: "In practice I have found that this combination of aluminum and fiber bearing surfaces gives the maximum degree of friction and durability, thereby especially adapting the gearing for use on motor vehicles of the heavier kind, where the friction surfaces are at times subjected to great strains, and must, therefore, have a frictional contact of a high degree of efficiency in order to avoid slipping.
"It will be observed that the aluminum is advantageous also, because it will not tarnish or rust appreciably, but will always present a smooth, clean surface to the fiber periphery, so that wear will be reduced to a minimum."
To test the performance and durability of the friction disk drive, unique test tracks were needed, ones that each automobile had to pass successfully before being sold. Three testing facilities were built on vacant lots on both sides of the East 19th Street property, immediately west of the manufacturing plant.
Coming in October: "With assembly complete, the cars would be driven out of the plant west on 19th Street to a lot west of today's 809 E. 19th St., south across the lot to the alley, and then east along the alley to the lot east of 809. Turning into the lot, the drivers would run the cars up a wooden incline extending east and west near the alley."