ANDERSON − For three months, paws were on the loose in Madison County. Finally, in early June, excitement swept the community after a hungry stray dog was successfully rescued from the streets.
The stray dog, Kate, roamed neighborhoods in Anderson, Daleville and Middletown until a professional humane trapper from Indianapolis, Angie Notter List, arrived to set up a trap near Interstate 69 where motorists sighted the dog in Daleville. Using camera technology from home, she was shocked when Kate walked into the trap for food three hours later. The dog remained calm until List and others arrived.
“We lucked out with this dog and the key on this were the sightings,” List said. “I think that people will tend to see a dog and not say anything, but the community rallied behind (Kate).”
Susan Blake, executive director of a non-profit organization in Anderson known as Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, is the founder of an upcoming recovery project for lost dogs that will serve Madison and Delaware counties, called “Every Dog Matters.”
“The next day after we trapped (Kate), it clicked and was one of those things like, ‘Oh, yeah,’” Blake said. “I named (the program) after a flag that’s sitting in my yard.”
The initiative is designed to trap stray dogs that are difficult to catch or do not return home, and accompany them to safety. Blake’s goal is to form a team of educated members with List serving as a trainer and consultant for the program.
Volunteers will learn the psychology of dogs and work with sophisticated trapping technology, which includes camera and sensor operations that List utilizes for her work.
“It’s almost like a SWAT team,” Blake said. “We’ll swoop in, set (the trap) up and get the dog home.”
The white-and-brown spotted Kate is housed at the Madison County Humane Society in Anderson. Shelter manager Nikki Moore has her up for adoption and said people have been asking about her, uncertain if she has been rescued from the streets.
“A woman that was feeding and tracking her met her and is thinking about possibly adopting,” Moore said. “We don’t know her exact breed, but she is a loving and sweet pup. I want her to have a good home to live the rest of her life in.”
Blake said it was incredible that Kate had survived on her own for that long. Given her situation, the dog has no health issues and has been spayed.
The Every Dog Matters program is accepting donations to provide crew members with proper supplies and trapping devices. Blake’s goal is to raise $1,500 towards equipment.
