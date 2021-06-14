Struck by vehicle, child taken to Anderson hospital

ANDERSON — A child was struck by a vehicle about 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Vineyard Street and was driven to nearby Community Hospital Anderson by a woman.
There was no immediate report on the child's condition.
A man and a woman were taken from the scene in the back of a police cruiser.
About 3 p.m. police officers blocked off Vineyard as more officers arrived to investigate.
A neighbor two houses from the accident site said children often cross Vineyard to get to the sidewalk on the other side. A sidewalk runs on just the north side of the street.
The street has heavy traffic that often speeds through the area, according to the neighbor.
This article will be updated.
