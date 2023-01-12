ANDERSON — The interior walls of a Habitat for Humanity home being constructed by students of the Anderson High School Career Center program are taking shape.
The students were working Wednesday setting the interior walls, installing the bracing for cabinets and preparing for the placement of the roof trusses.
The house in the 2100 block of Fletcher Street is being funded with $75,000 from the Anderson Community Development Department.
Mark Seleyman, one of the construction teachers, said Fredericks Contracting will be erecting the roof trusses this week.
“We’re working on the prep for the roof installation later this week,” he said. “Hopefully by next week the roof will be installed and we can start on the interior.”
Seleyman said the students were completing the framing for the walls and some of the inside finish work.
He said once the roof is installed, work will start on plumbing and electrical work.
“We didn’t work during the break, which was fortunate because of the weather,” Seleyman said. “The students needed a break and took advantage of the time.”
Ethan Tolston, senior at Anderson High School, was working to prepare for the placement of the roof trusses.
“It’s really fun,” he said of the project. “Instead of being in the classroom, we’re out building this house.”
Tolston said he hopes to use the experience from the class in the future to buy and rehab homes.
Dominic Crawford, senior, has been in the program for two years and likes the experience and the people involved.
“This is the first house we’re building in its entirety.”
Crawford said he was looking forward to working on the installation of electricity.
Jared Poffenbarger, a senior, has been in the program for two years and was working on setting the bracing for cabinets.
“I love being able to learn new things and learn more about how construction evolves,” he said. “Being able to look at a house and knowing what it takes to build a house.”
Poffenbarger said it could lead to a career path.
Jan Miller, director of the Habitat for Humanity program, said the organization would like to have the students build one home each year.
“It’s been a great partnership,” she said. “We’re hoping to have the house completed by the end of the school year.”
When completed, Kyle Morgan and his four children will live in the home.