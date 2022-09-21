ANDERSON — An Anderson middle school student was reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while waiting for a bus.
According to a press release from the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck driven by Danielle Denham, 35. The truck was reportedly traveling eastbound on West 30th Street.
Shortly after the crash, a school bus arrived and the driver called 911 and assisted in giving aid to the child. APD’s crash team responded to the scene, where Denham remained and cooperated with the investigation, according to the release.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anderson Community School officials posted a brief statement on Facebook and later noted that the incident is a reminder for drivers to remain aware of their surroundings when in the vicinity of bus stops and children waiting for transportation.
“We just need to be very mindful of students being out waiting for the bus, whether it’s still dark out or if it’s bright like it was this morning,” said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement at ACS. “It’s just a good reminder for everybody to slow down and be aware that there are students out waiting for the bus.”
Anderson Police are continuing to investigate the incident.