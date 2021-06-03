PENDLETON — For a second time in a month, LGBTQ+ students, graduates, parents and other allies from central Indiana addressed the South Madison Community Schools’ Board of Trustees about a variety of issues, including a directive to have teachers remove gay pride flags, school-based mental health services and students’ right to assembly.
District officials caused an uproar that reached its peak on social media about three weeks ago when they issued a directive in April to three teachers at Pendleton Heights High School to remove LGBTQ+ flags from their classrooms. LGBTQ+ students have said the flags were a crucial indicator of safe havens for them within the school.
Senior Bryce Axel-Adams collected nearly 4,600 signatures protesting the action from as far away as Australia, Belgium and Israel. He told the board even though he has a supportive family, seeing the flags in the classrooms gave him a sense of relief and support.
“I know that you can be an ally without flying the flag,” he said. “But I never would have known Ms. Dwiggins was an ally if I did not see that flag in her room,” he said.
Prior to the meeting, the group, some wearing pride T-shirts and others wearing buttons declaring they were allies, gathered outside the administration building for a peaceful demonstration.
Because of COVID-19 distancing restrictions, the meeting attended by about two dozen supporters was standing room only and spilled out into the hallway.
Most of the speakers criticized the district’s stated attempt at neutrality, saying the positions they are taking regarding the flags and directives against promotion and recruitment for the Gay-Straight Alliance is anything but.
School Board President Bill Hutton previously defended the flag directive, saying that if they allowed the gay pride flag, the district also would have to allow white supremacist flags. But the public speakers pushed back against that notion, saying white supremacist flags represent hate speech, while pride flags represent unity.
“We can debate pineapple on pizza. We won’t be debating civil rights,” Axel-Adams said.
Though it wasn’t addressed much previously, several speakers took on what Axel-Adams’ grandmother, Becky Adams, called the elephant in the room: the role of religion. Students commented on how Christian student organizations are allowed to promote their events, but the GSA is not.
Anderson-based Youth minister Austin Hauptstueck said though Pendleton is a deeply religious community, some residents appear to have a problem with what they call a “gay agenda.”
“I have seen both the love and the hostility present in this town,” he said
Several speakers, many who quoted Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, pressed Hutton on what the board planned to do. He responded that the board has come to its initial decision based on discussions with the district’s legal team but that no final decision had been made yet.
“I can’t say where we’re going with this, but we’re still in the process of accumulating information,” he said. “I would like to wave a magic wand and have everyone treat everyone else as they should be treated.”
