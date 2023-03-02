ANDERSON — Two recent studies being completed by the Madison County Council of Governments could bring changes to Elwood.
One of the studies, of Elwood’s streets, proposes changes to the city’s thoroughfare plan, Brandon Kendera with the COG staff said Thursday
Among proposed changes is a trail plan that includes two major trails through the city.
The Panhandle Trail will extend 3.6 miles from the Madison County border with Tipton County to County Road 1000 North.
The Duck Creek Trail is being proposed for 2.4 miles from County Road 1300 North to South P Street in Elwood.
The Downtown Plan recommends an expansion of Civic Park and converting all Downtown alleys to public spaces for pedestrian use.
The goals include a sculpture walk similar to what has been completed in other Indiana communities and attracting a small grocery store to the downtown area.
It includes establishing design standards and a new zoning classification for the downtown area.
The study also recommended a task force to find new uses for vacant buildings and a change in zoning to encourage residential development on the upper floors of selected downtown buildings.
The studies can be viewed at www.elevateelwood.com.
The COG Policy Board approved a change in how Frankton can use $70,000 in food and beverage tax revenues.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG, said Frankton gotten those revenues in the past for water line improvements.
The $70,000 will be used to construct a storage facility to house the town’s utility department equipment.
The Madison County Council will be asked approve the use of the new funds at its March 14 meeting.
In other business: The COG Policy Board approved new boundaries for the planning agency.
Bridges explained the change means West Elwood in Tipton County, a larger area around Fortville in Hancock County and Middletown will now be included.