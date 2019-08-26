ANDERSON – An independent review by a municipal financial adviser indicates the Lone Oak Solar Farm will generate $24 million in tax revenue for Madison County government entities.
A press release issued last week by Invenergy said the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center, a $110 million solar farm being developed by Invenergy in Madison County, said the review by Baker Tilly confirmed the project’s property tax projections.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special use for the project at 6 p.m. Thursday. A second request to expand the 850-acre footprint for the project could be considered.
Opponents of the project maintain it will impact property values, result in the loss of valuable farm ground and, in some instances, the solar panels will be located on three sides of properties not included in the project.
The Baker Tilly study is based on an investment of $11 million in Monroe Township and $99 million in Pipe Creek Township.
The $24.2 million in property tax payments over 35 years is based on approval of a 10-year tax abatement by the Madison County Council.
The study projects that in the 11th year, once the tax abatement would expire, the property tax rate in Monroe Township would decline by approximately 1% and would decline in Pipe Creek Township by 4.8%.
The two school systems included in the proposed site for the 120-megawatt solar farm, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and Alexandria Community Schools, would receive an estimated $14.8 million over 35 years. Frankton-Lapel Community Schools would receive approximately $14 million of that total.
Pipe Creek Township is projected to receive $1.4 million in new tax revenues and Monroe Township is projected to receive $108,000 over the 35-year life of the project.
New tax revenues for Madison County are projected to be $6.4 million, which doesn’t include a one-time payment of $850,000 if the tax abatement is approved.
Lone Oak Solar will be one of the largest taxpayers in the county, Invenergy said
“In response to questions from community members, we paid to have Lone Oak Solar’s property tax revenue projections independently reviewed,” said Katya Samoteskul, lead developer on the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center. “Baker Tilly has confirmed our projections and we look forward to delivering these benefits to Madison County.”
