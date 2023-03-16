ANDERSON — A recent study found that five of the intersections along Scatterfield are among the highest in the county in terms of accidents.
The intersections at University Boulevard, Mounds Road, 59th Street, Sixth Street and Ninth Street are on the list.
“Scatterfield comes up every year,” Ryan Phelps, principal transportation planner, said. “The state is aware of the issues.”
In Anderson, another area of concern is 38th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Phelps said there has been a massive jump in recent years in deaths caused by traffic accidents.
He said between 2015 and 2019 the county was averaging 16 fatalities on an annual basis.
That number climbed to 29 in 2021, Phelps said.
“Speeding was the number one factor,” he said. “We want to reduce that number to 14 or 15 fatalities by 2030.”
Phelps said a speed study can be conducted in an effort to reduce how fast motorists are traveling along county roads.
Jessica Bastin, Madison County Engineer, said county officials are open to conducting studies to determine what the speed should be on county roads.
Phelps said the study is recommending changes at intersections in the county to include larger stop signs and rubble strips. He added that some intersections could be change from two-way to four-way stops in the county.
Phelps said that based on the study, county should install signs to warn motorists of approaching curves, including Eighth Street road west of Anderson.
Bastin said county officials are beginning the process to place the warning signs.
The study identifies the locations of most accidents that are taking place with the highest number of incidents along Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
“The state has to monitor what is taking place,” Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Council of Governments, said. “We are looking to shift more money to safety.”
The study also examined the number of accidents involving pedestrian and bicyclists.
“There has not been a big increase in pedestrian fatalities,” Bridges said.
Phelps said the study is recommending more bike lanes and trails be established, as well as sidewalks along Scatterfield Road. The county and local municipalities should consider the construction of roundabouts as a way to reduce speed, he said.
“Over time there is a drastic drop in the number of accidents where a roundabout has been installed,” Phelps said. “By reducing the speed, it also lessens the severity of crashes.”
Bridges said local officials have been involved in the study process from the beginning.
“We need to educate the public, have better signage and focus on getting motorists to slow down,” he said.