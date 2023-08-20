ANDERSON — Eating lots of lean chicken may lead to reduced fat accumulation, a recent study suggests. However, a local nutritionist advises caution.
Researchers tested diet schemes with differing amounts of fats, proteins and carbs.
The high chicken diet, comprising 45% fat, 40% protein (chicken) and 15% carbs, was one of the schemes. Based on a diet of 2,000 calories per day, that amounts to 900 calories of fat, 800 of protein and 300 of carbohydrates.
Danielle Olney, a registered dietitian with Community Hospital Anderson, said the high chicken diet closely resembled the Adkins Diet, which has about a 20 to 30% protein to 10 to 15% carb ratio.
For such a diet, she recommended whole grains and fruit as a carb to help with bowel regulation.
"The specific gram amount of fat, protein and carbohydrates needed in their diet would depend on their caloric needs," she wrote in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
"Someone’s caloric needs are influenced by age, gender and physical activity."
About 2,000 calories per day is recommended for adult women and 2,500 for men, according to an article from the United Kingdom's National Health Service.
For the study, rats were fed the above diet for 12 weeks. The goal was to observe the health affects of chicken protein used in a high fat diet.
The article published in the Journal of Functional Foods, reported that the rats experienced a reduction in body weight gain by 15%.
Studies like these may prompt some to try the previously mentioned diet, but Olney advised readers to put such plans on hold — the study has some limitations, including the use of male rats.
"(I would be) unable to provide specific recommendations for the female population with this study," Olney wrote.
Olney also recommended a similar study be done on humans to determine whether the diet is feasible for long-term success.
The study's authors admit more research is needed, they reported similar findings with other proteins, including pork in a previous article.
"The effects of a high meat protein diet on body fat accumulation remain controversial," the article said.
Studies, like the one mentioned in this article, must be peer-reviewed and have consistent, valid results to be recommended by professionals.
Lean chicken is already a part of established dietary schemes such the Mediterranean diet and MyPlate guidelines.
It is also recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the "2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans," Olney wrote.