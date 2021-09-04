FAIRMOUNT – When Superintendent Scott Deetz heard Madison-Grant United School Corp. ranked highest among school districts serving Madison County and surrounding communities in a study by Wallethub of equity in Indiana school districts, he didn’t know what to think.
His is a rural district where, according to the Indiana Department of Education, nearly 94% of the 1,073 students are white. But his first thought at the mention of equity revolved around race and linguistic diversity, basically Black and Latino students.
Madison-Grant ranked 33rd out of 289 districts. Indiana ranks fourth in the nation, based on Wallethub’s methodology.
“We just don’t have the frequency or volume that our friends have in an urban population or a suburban population,” he said. “Nobody has looked at us in that light, even though that is the path we have tried to travel down.”
But equity covers a broad range of circumstances that may lead to barriers to effective education, including special needs and healthcare, poverty and food or shelter insecurity, and digital access. That combination of factors can affect outcomes associated with accountability, such as graduation rates and college or workforce preparedness.
In Madison-Grant, for instance, transportation is a huge issue – so huge that it actually derailed a first attempt a few years ago at a reconfiguration at the elementary schools in Summitville and Fairmount.
The district is challenged with traveling an area that spans 174 square miles to pick up and drop off students. District officials have managed to ensure the amount of time students spend on buses is no longer than it was prior to the reconfiguration.
“I am larger than Anderson Community Schools in that regard,” Deetz noted.
In addition, Madison-Grant, a small district with limited resources, has had to find ways to make vocational training available under the pathways standards set by the state to accommodate students who are more likely to go straight into the workforce than to college. Even before the pathways, Madison-Grant partnered with Hinds Career Center in Elwood to provide vocational training for students, but not everyone could afford their own transportation to get there, a problem left for the district to solve.
“We have revamped our transportation so that no student misses out on the opportunity to travel out to Hinds Career Center twice a day,” Deetz said. “Some of those students would have dropped out if they did not have access to Hinds Career Center.”
Making programs available for all students can come at a significant expense. For instance, Madison-Grant had to exchange short buses for larger buses to accommodate more students and pay the wages of a bus driver who remains on duty to make several trips a day, Deetz said.
“It’s not what we don’t have. It’s what we have and rearrange,” he said. “There are challenges but we have to be more intentional about leveraging those resources.”
Many districts are able to implement short-term solutions to thorny problems through grants. But those tend to be available for a small span of time after which districts must find other means to continue.
“When we write the proverbial grant, we focus on the startup costs more than we do the viability of the long-term human resources, “ Deetz said. “We never get into the situation of trying to survive from grant to grant. We have to be prepared to fill in some of those gaps, whether they are long-term gaps or temporary gaps.”
Not only does ensuring equity require a financial commitment from a district’s board of trustees, it really requires the community to solve problems so every child has an equal chance at a quality education, Deetz said.
For instance, many would say a school district is in the business of education and not healthcare. But Madison-Grant, in partnership with Aspire, plans to open a clinic that will help keep students and their families healthy so the children can concentrate on their studies, Deetz said.
“If you can do something and provide a service like healthcare with little to no money out of your pocket, do that,” he said. “What we want is healthy kids physiologically as well as psychologically. The healthier the kids, the healthier the family, the better you can gain academically.”
WHERE DO THE RESOURCES COME FROM?
Christopher J. Lagoni, director of the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, of which Madison-Grant, Daleville Community Schools and Elwood Community Schools are members, said Hoosier educators and lawmakers have been closely examining issues of equity since the 1970s. Though most agree the barriers should be lifted, he said, the issue becomes how and which resources to devote to them.
Tax caps imposed by state law and tax increment financing districts established by other taxing bodies often prevent districts from raising the money officials believe they need through property taxes, Lagoni said. That leaves many districts seeking operations referendums just to cover basic expenses, leaving them no means to raise funds for educational barriers, he added.
Though many equity barriers are associated with urban environments, Lagoni said, depending on where you are, the same issues can be found in rural areas. For instance, with a large migrant population, Noble County experiences more linguistic barriers than some might expect, he said.
Some districts try to resolve the issues by centralizing into single county-wide districts to save administrative costs, while others consolidate their buying power through co-ops, Lagoni said.
“They want the idea of one county superintendent, but that doesn’t really resolve the issues,” he said.
Though schools all receive the same base amount per student from the state, the Legislature until recently has accounted for the barriers to equity by offering “complexity indexes,” Lagoni said.
“The last few years, the conversation is they want to put more money toward the students and less toward the complexity.”
EFFORT from COMMUNITY NEEDED
When Pat Payne started teaching second grade in 1962 at Indianapolis Public Schools, she was appalled that her students were almost all Black but their textbooks depicted children as almost all white.
“We’ve made progress in terms of what we’re doing to address equity,” she said. “But it still remains that Black children remain at the bottom and the Latino remains next to the bottom.”
After six decades with the district, Payne, now the director of the IPS Office of Racial Equity, said she never thought she would witness the kind of commitment she is experiencing now. The district turned the corner on issues of equity around 2015 when it partnered with the Racial Equity Institute, which drove everything to be evaluated through a racial equity lens, she said.
Teachers also are trained to deal with other equity issues, such as those relevant to LGBTQ+ students or students from single-family households.
“Every person in the school district has to go through racial equity training – certified and uncertified – everybody who touches the life of a child,” she said. “We even train community partners in this same two-day training.”
That includes organizations such as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Public Library and local hospitals. Training also is provided for other schools districts in nearby Noblesville and Brownsburg,
Like Deetz, Payne believes lifting the barriers needs to be a community effort – but for different reasons.
“It’s got to be more than just the school districts working on this because these systems are out here killing us,” she said. “We want to be a place where race and ethnicity do not predict the outcome. Even before the test is given, we know who is at the bottom. These children come out of the womb as geniuses, but these children don’t get out of the womb without being faced immediately by racism.”
While Deetz seeks to leverage the resources of the community, Payne believes equity also requires an ideological shift away from white supremacy by society.
“Racism is the bookends that holds all the other ‘-isms’ in place,” she said. “So we’re talking about sexism and LGBTQ, and all these ‘-isms’ are being held in place by racism.”
But getting everyone on board is not easy, Payne said. In one instance, a teacher balked at the training, refusing to participate, but an IPS human resources official told the principal to share with that teacher if she did not participate, disciplinary action would be taken.
That training also has to get away from being only about “food, fashion and fable,” Payne said. It must include substantive ways teachers can connect with students and develop an understanding of the excessive discipline children of color often suffer, she said.
“We now have people beginning to see the light.”
