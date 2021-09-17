ANDERSON — A man accused of child molestation was found not guilty by a jury Thursday.
Jeremiah Grier, 46, was arrested Jan. 17, 2019, at Anderson Preparatory Academy after a body safety presentation at the school prompted a student to report alleged abuse to the authorities.
Grier was working as a resource officer, suspension monitor, coach and substitute teacher at the school.
In part because of COVID-19 disruptions, he has been in jail for two years and eight months waiting for his trial date.
Grier’s defense attorney, Bryan Williams, speculated that the jurors’ decision wasn’t difficult.
“There was just a total lack of evidence,” he said.
The prosecution’s case was based on the testimony of the victim, and there was no other physical evidence in the case to support the allegations she made against Grier, Williams said.
Grier is from the Baltimore, Maryland area and enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from high school, said Williams. He served in the military for five years and was honorably discharged.
“He worked for the state department doing security for several years in Baltimore before he came here,” the defense attorney added.
Grier was working at APA in addition to security at night and running his own construction business on the side. Williams said his client did not have a criminal history and had never been in trouble with the law.
“From the moment she made those allegations, he’s been sitting in jail,” Williams said. “His whole world by these allegations got totally turned upside down. If they found him guilty he was facing 80 years in prison and just basically facing dying in prison.”
Grier and his girlfriend, Amber Arias, were both arrested in 2019.
Arias is charged with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent stemming from the allegations. She is scheduled to appear for a hearing in her case at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in Madison Circuit Court 3.
According to authorities, an APA student reported the molestation after Kids Talk, a Madison County child advocacy center, gave a body safety presentation at the school.
Two years after the couple was arrested, Jeremiah Grier’s son, Daryus D. Grier, was charged with Level 3 felony child molestation.
Daryus Grier, 25, was arrested Feb. 2, after the girl said he performed sexual intercourse on her several times between March 2016 and March 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl told the interviewer the incidents started when she was 5 or 6 years old and took place in the living room or her bedroom when Daryus Grier was watching her.
Daryus Grier denied the allegations of molestation and told investigators he couldn’t think of any reason why the girl would say it “unless she was coached.” He did not provide a reason why anyone would “coach” the girl to make accusations, according to investigators.
Daryus Grier is scheduled for a jury trial at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in Madison Circuit Court 3.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office had no comment regarding the not guilty verdict.
