ANDERSON — Despite discussion in other states concerning election security, Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said Hoosiers are confident in the process.
Sullivan visited with Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt Friday as part of a statewide tour to meet with election teams in all 92 counties.
“Hoosiers have been hearing non-stop coming into your news feed daily about election security and integrity,” she said. “We’re in election season in other states and that conversation has increased.”
Sullivan said Indiana has a stellar reputation when it comes to the election process and has been found to be safe, secure and transparent.
Earlier this year, Sullivan was appointed to complete the term of Connie Lawson. Prior to that, she served in the Indiana House representing the Evansville area for two terms.
She has announced her plans to seek the Republican Party nomination next June to continue serving as Secretary of State.
“I’m touring to start our relationship off as the chief elections officer and to listen and learn to increase communication and collaboration that we can create momentum around election security and messaging before the 2022 election,” Sullivan said.
She said the tour was designed to collaborate efforts between the state and counties to increase her knowledge of the election process and build voter confidence.
“Hoosiers leaving the polls in 2020 were confident, and it has become clear to us that people trust and understand the election process,” Sullivan continued.
Next year Madison County will adopt vote centers for the first time starting with the May primary.
“I think there has been momentum around the state that people want the convenience of vote centers and counties are looking for more vote centers as a cost savings,” Sullivan said.
She said the change in Madison County is a great move, and they’ve already done the hard work.
“They will continue to work hard to inform voters of the changes in Madison County,” Sullivan said. “People want to be able to vote closer to where they work, live and play.”
