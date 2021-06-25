ANDERSON − Despite overcast weather Friday, some folks came to Shadyside Park to enjoy the outdoors as the first full weekend of summer approached.
Anderson's Jack L. Davis, 86, spends not only his summer days at the park but visits during the winter to feed the ducks. He feeds them shelled corn every trip he makes to the park.
"When they see me pull in, here they come," Davis said. "Last summer, I took home a big, full-size, white duck and nursed it — it had a broken leg."
Davis and his friends, who first met one another at the park, socialize at the park restaurant, Bobber's Cafè at Shadyside Bait & Tackle.
The group mingles and plays cornhole along the river and goes out to eat together every week.
Sean Klaus-Morse was out at Shadyside on Friday as well.
Before moving to Indianapolis, Klaus-Morse lived in Anderson for a year with his wife. He works for the Indianapolis area council of governments as a metropolitan planner.
Klaus-Morse was testing new equipment that tracks pedestrian and bicyclist counts along the Shadyside Recreational Trail.
"My wife and I used to come here and walk around before we moved," he said.
Todd Young, who lives on Anderson's east side, enjoys the trail and likes the fact that using it is free of charge. He walks around Shadyside Lake on the trail to get exercise for himself and his Labradoodle.
"The big incentive was to come here and help her try to lose some weight," Young said. "I went to the vet about two months ago, and she had picked up five pounds. So (the doctor) said she needs to lose weight."
In the past three months, Young has made three or four trips to the park each week to walk his two dogs along the trail, which forms a 3.4-mile loop around Shadyside Lake.
"It's a nice public facility with asphalt that's nice to walk on," he said.
Shadyside Park promises to draw more visitors this weekend. The forecast for Saturday calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees.
