ANDERSON — As she watched hundreds of people roam among rows of vintage vehicles that lined the grounds of New Horizons United Methodist Church, Tracy Walters admitted that she had tried to visit with a few of them, but with limited success.
“I get about halfway down one aisle from our registration tents and I get called away,” Walters said. “Someone showed me an aerial view (of the event) earlier, and I was like, wow, that’s pretty cool.”
Walters, the co-founder of Turn Away No Longer, said Saturday’s Summer Dayz fundraising event — the organization’s second — became bigger than she could have imagined. She and her husband, Jeremiah, started Turn Away No Longer in October 2020 with a vision of locally spotlighting the issue of child sex abuse and exploitation. The organization grew rapidly both in its focus and influence in the local nonprofit community. Soon, Walters and a team of volunteers were spearheading efforts to raise funds for backpacks, care packages and other items to be given to children entering the foster care system.
They spent months recruiting sponsors, signing up vendors — more than 200 of them — and planning a series of bike, jeep, car and truck shows that would take place throughout the day. Money raised from booth space rentals, entry fees to the shows, food sales and a live auction, Walters said, is earmarked for the group’s TANL House project, an effort to provide a safe place for children entering the foster care system.
“It’s just such a special thing, and it’s so critically important,” Becca Mattson said. “It’s really great to see our community out here really supporting us and supporting, really, just the kids and the mission.”
For Mattson, the TANL House — and the group’s overall purpose — holds personal significance. She entered the foster care system in South Bend at age 16, and four years later, became Turn Away No Longer’s youngest board member. She discovered Turn Away No Longer through the group’s Facebook page and recognized that some of the group’s programs were similar to programs that benefited her during her early foster care days.
“I was a foster youth who wanted to go into helping other foster youth,” Mattson said. “It just struck me as a great organization, so I reached out to see what they were up to, and I fell in love with it.”
Other nonprofits have directed funds from their events to Turn Away No Longer. Jeeps of Pendleton, a private group on Facebook, donated more than $3,000 from its recent Jeep Jam.
“It’s been super humbling to see all these people come out in support of something that is so much bigger than ourselves,” said Mande Meador, a Jeeps of Pendleton member who was helping staff the registration tent. “Foster care is a big, big part of our community that doesn’t always get the support that they need, so to be able to all come together to be a part of helping them is huge.”
Organizers said they hoped to raise as much as $50,000 from Saturday’s activities to put toward the TANL House project. Walters noted that sponsors had already contributed nearly $20,000 toward that goal before the Summer Dayz event.
“It warms my heart to think that our community has jumped on board to help with this,” Walters said. “They’re helping provide a little easier transition (for foster children) into what could be the scariest time in their lives.
“Of course it’s about raising money,” she added, “but it’s more about bringing the community together, just having fun.”