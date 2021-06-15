ANDERSON — Like many of their counterparts around the state, staff members at Mounds State Park are looking forward to a full summer of programming and events after making adjustments last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve seen an uptick in program numbers,” said Kelley Morgan, interpretive naturalist at Mounds. “Last year it seems like people were definitely seeking solace in nature with the pandemic. This year it seems like people are becoming a bit more attuned to the way the world is turning.”
Morgan and other staff members heard from dozens of first-time visitors last year about their appreciation for the park’s operations remaining mostly intact during the lockdown.
This summer, Mounds is returning to a full slate of programming and events to encourage visitors to connect with and learn more about the natural world.
The highlights start Saturday with the park’s annual summer solstice celebration. This year, Morgan said, members of the Miami Nation of Indiana will be on hand to “drum the sun down” and present a program about their culture.
“It’s a really great event for folks to come and sit and watch the summer solstice sunset and listen to folks from the Miami culture both drum and then talk about their specific culture,” she said.
Other highlights include a pair of day camps designed to introduce youngsters to elements of the natural world, using a Harry Potter theme.
“We teach kids how to identify trees, we do herbology, plant identification. We teach them about animals that live in the woods here in the state of Indiana,” Morgan said.
“It’s bringing in an audience that otherwise might not be the first ones to jump up and say ‘I want to go into the woods.’”
