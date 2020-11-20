SUMMITVILLE – Summitville Fire Department Chief James “Randy” Sizelove has been charged on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to a news release prepared by the C. Ryan Davis, spokesman for the Indiana State Police, Sizelove, 56, of Summitville, allegedly engaged in the sexual misconduct with a former student, who now is 23, while employed as a bus driver with the Madison-Grant Unified School Corp.
“The victim alleged multiple sexual crimes against Sizelove, beginning in 2013 when she was 15 years old,” the release states. The Herald Bulletin does not identify the alleged victims of sexual abuse.
A bus driver for the school district since about 2009 until recently, Sizelove has been charged with Class A felony criminal deviate conduct using or threatening to use force or violence; Class C felony sexual misconduct with a minor; Class C felony child solicitation; Level 5 felony child seduction by a child care worker; and Level 6 felony possession of child pornography. He remained at the Madison County Jail after turning himself in on Friday.
In addition to being a bus driver, Sizelove served as fire chief and as reserve sergeant for the Summitville Police Department at the time of the alleged misconduct. He no longer serves in any of those roles.
Van Buren Township Trustee Dee Amos said Sizelove turned in his resignation as fire chief Thursday evening. A new chief is expected to be selected from among the ranks of the remaining firefighters, she added.
“It’s upsetting,” she said. “I hate to see it for our community.”
Summitville Town Council President DeeAnna Stitt echoed Amos’ sentiments.
“Mr. Sizelove has been a public servant in our community in many ways, for many years,” she said in a prepared statement. “This is a sad day for the citizens of our town and I’m sure it will have an effect on everyone.”
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz and Summitville Town Marshal Shawn McGuire did not return requests for comment.
According to the release, ISP’s investigation was initiated on March 12, and Sizelove was relieved of his duties with the police department when a search warrant was executed on April 14 on his residence.
“Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search, which were found to contain pornographic images of the underage victim,” the release said. Investigators with the Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Division assisted with analyzing the seized electronic devices, which led to the discovery of the pornographic evidence.
Relatively high profile for coming from such a small community, Sizelove in 2018 became the first from Madison County to be named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.
He also was a vocal opponent of Madison-Grant’s controversial reconfiguration plan, which was implemented with the start of the 2020-21 school year. The Indiana division of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a First Amendment suit on his behalf against the school district in 2019 when he was suspended from his bus driving duties, allegedly for speaking out against the plan.
