ANDERSON – Teachers make a difference.
That was the theme Monday as Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith welcomed teachers back to work ahead of the 2019-20 school year, which starts Wednesday. The district’s theme for the year, he said, is ACS: Making a Difference.
“We are making a difference in our community,” he said. “Our kids need help, shelter, love and care that I know you give them when you go into the classrooms.”
The annual convocation at Anderson High School included comments from officials representing the Anderson Education Foundation, Anderson Federation of Teachers and United Way of Madison County.
After updating the crowd on ACS’s construction projects and development of a four-year strategic plan, Smith admonished teachers to adhere to a professional dress code, strive for a 95% attendance rate and manage their classrooms.
Smith said the district has a dress code and discouraged teachers from wearing jeans and flip-flops except on spirit days and payday Fridays. Hoodies, he added, must be ACS spiritwear.
“We have had some sightings, some concerns about our staff and dress. We need to be professional for our students and kids,” he said. “We need to be able to distinguish between the students and the staff.”
Smith also used his platform to urge teachers to improve their attendance from 94%.
“After spring break, our Friday attendance is awful,” he said. “Our kids need you that last month of the year as much as they do right now.”
Teacher absences affect their students and colleagues, Smith said. They also drive up the cost for hiring substitute teachers at a cost between $50 and $100 a day, depending on their experience.
“We think our students need to be here. We think you need to be here, too,” he said. “Your attendance impacts your students and the learning process. It also impacts your colleagues. They have to cover.”
Concerned about the 19,000 referrals, 1,650 out-of-school suspensions and 1,450 in-school suspensions last year, Smith said teachers also need to establish their authority in their classrooms at the beginning of the school year, Smith said.
“Student discipline really starts in your classroom with your expectations,” he said. “We don’t necessarily want you to be mean, but we want you to be strict. The kids will adjust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.