It’s the time of year when superintendents reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the previous year in an effort to have a more successful upcoming school year. Here are the top priorities and initiatives superintendents in Madison County and nearby school districts expect to tackle in the 2019-20 school year.
ALEXANDRIA
Superintendent: Melissa Brisco
Start date: Aug. 5
2019-20 initiatives: Alexandria Community Schools continues to remain focused on creating facilities that support an innovative approach to teaching and learning. Construction will be a part of life for the intermediate and high school campuses, but the end result will be worth it. The high school continues to develop their career clusters by engaging with business partners from around the area to provide authentic experiences and exposure to a variety of career opportunities to all students. Alexandria Monroe Junior–Senior High School has been approved to offer the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate. Seniors that demonstrate specific skills and attributes can earn a work ethic certificate from the high school that indicates to employers that they have the “work-ready” skills that will make them solid employees. The intermediate and elementary schools continue to develop strong literacy and math programming that focuses on critical thinking and problem solving. Project Lead the Way courses will be used in the intermediate school to explore STEM concepts. There are a lot of exciting things going on in the district, and we’re excited for the school year to start.
ANDERSON
Superintendent: Timothy Smith
Start date: July 31
2019-20 initiatives: ACS will concentrate on a districtwide initiative involving a multifaceted approach to social and emotional learning that includes classroom curriculum, staff training and additional student supports. Also new this year is the creation of a Freshman Academy at Anderson High School to assist in the transition to high school by creating a school within a school. Finally, the district will lay the foundation for restorative practices through “New Beginnings” classrooms in our elementary buildings and a “Redirection Center” at Highland Middle School.
ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Superintendent: Jill Barker
Start date: Aug. 1
2010-20 initiatives: We are working with Purdue Polytechnic for Design Thinking for Educators. This is a process-based approach to school improvement and will be a continuous process seen throughout our daily interactions as well as our professional development. We are very fortunate for this opportunity and excited to see the entire process and outcomes. APA is also implementing trauma-informed practices in all of our classrooms. We have always worked to meet the individual needs of our students and used a holistic approach to teach the whole child; however, we are now using a systems-based approach to maximize our impact. We began this approach last year with our newly implemented PASS program and saw measurable improvement in our students’ overall well-being, academics, and behavior. We also saw a reduction in school suspensions and absences. Facility-wise, we have been working on security upgrades thanks in part to the Secured Schools Safety Grant through Homeland Security. This includes security camera updates and door replacements. We are also updating our roofing and HVAC systems.
DALEVILLE
Superintendent: Paul Garrison
Start date: Aug. 7
2019-20 initiatives: One school year has barely closed and we are already excitedly anticipating the start of 2019-2020 school year at Daleville Community Schools. The summer pace is brisk as we hire and orient new staff members, adjust curriculum, revise school policy, update safety plans, establish budgets, refresh facilities, and implement new state and federal mandates. Change is constant in this day and age, and all of us at Daleville Community Schools are dedicated to continually improving the school experience for each of the students and families we are blessed to serve. Although these items will not be complete by the time school starts, over the course of the next year community members should see several changes, including the development of a new and improved school phone app resulting in higher quality and more timely access to information about school events, announcements and student success stories. A major reconstruction of the school website at www.dalevillle.k12.in.us will result in higher quality and more timely access to information. A significant security remodel for the lobby and office area at Daleville Elementary School will improve safety and security. An exploration of utility cost savings through a solar energy partnership is expected to save money.
ELWOOD
Superintendent: Joe Brown
Start date: Aug. 1
2019-20 initiatives: Elwood Community School Corporation is moving forward with several initiatives that align with their goals of meeting the social and emotional needs of students and increasing student achievement. Second Step social and emotional curriculum will be implemented across grade levels in addition to redefining PBIS. After a program review for reading and writing, teachers will be moving to new curricular materials across all grade levels. Math teachers in grades 7-12 will be piloting core curriculum programs this year as well.
FRANKTON/LAPEL
Superintendent: Bobby Fields
Start date: Aug. 8
2019-20 initiatives: Frankton-Lapel Community Schools will be moving to a new student information system this school year that will show huge improvements over what we used in the past. We think students and parents alike will notice huge improvements in the ease of being able to view all pertinent data for the student. The teacher portal will provide powerful classroom management and communication tools that will make everyday tasks faster and easier for the teacher and will provide immediate feedback to the student and parent. Parents will have anytime, anywhere access they’ve come to expect, with up-to-the-minute information that helps them stay involved in their child’s learning in a meaningful and consistent way.
MADISON-GRANT
Superintendent: Scott Deetz
Start date: Aug. 5
2019-20 initiatives: Our major focus is integrating STEM throughout the curriculum in grades PK through 12. To support this, Madison-Grant is opening Madison County’s first STEM-focused preschool, the Argyll Adventure Academy, which is open to any 4-year-old residing inside or outside of the school corporation. In addition, we have created a STEM class for students in the seventh and eighth grades and secured grant funding for a robotics curriculum, professional development and equipment targeted at grades K through eight. Madison-Grant also is opening its new Agriculture Center and introducing Agricultural Sciences with hands-on learning for grades 7 through 12. Renovated areas in every building will provide maker space and research labs for any class or subject area to use.
SHENANDOAH
Superintendent: Ron Green
Start date: Aug. 2
2019-20 initiatives: An earlier start date will allow for more academic time for students prior to spring iLEARN and iREAD testing and may allow for extended fall and spring breaks. Our teachers and all staff members will continue to strive to provide quality programs and instruction for all children. SSC continues to place student safety and learning above all priorities.
SOUTH MADISON
Superintendent: Joe Buck
Start date: Aug. 6
2019-20 initiatives: South Madison Schools intends to continue its path to success in several ways, including the development and implementation of graduation pathways at the high school, implementation of a clustering model for high ability programming in the upper elementary grades, development and implementation co-teacher programming throughout the district, transition to the ILEARN assessment system in grades 3-8 and implementation of K-12 STEM programming by partnering with Project Lead the Way. This year, we also are developing plans to successfully implement E-Learning Days.
INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Principal: Kevin Plew
Start date: Aug. 12
2019-20 initiatives: Indiana Christian Academy is getting ready for the 2019-2020 school year. We have performed several updates to our facility this summer, including updated security doors in the school's three main entrances, new classroom windows and new LED lights in the hallways. We have added several new teachers who bring good experience and knowledge to the classroom. As our faculty have gotten together over the summer, there has been a strong emphasis on selecting and emphasizing essential state standards and comparing them with our curriculum, especially in the areas of ELA and Math. ICA is super excited for the start of the new school year.
HOLY CROSS
Principal: Tina Neal
Start date: July 31
2019-29: Our theme is TEAM, so we will be working together as a staff and as students. That stands for Together we learn, Every day we pray, Always we gibe and Make a difference today. We are going to work on our academics and service and prayer life to make a difference. We always strive for reading and mathematics improvement. We do this on an individual basis. We want to maintain our A from the state Department of Education. We are reviewing our capital strategic plan for the next five years. We also are going through accreditation again this year.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Superintendent: Jay McCurry
Start date: Aug. 8
2019-20 initiatives: We are excited to announce that Liberty alum Adam Freeman (2007) has been called as the new secondary principal. Liberty alum Jason Chappell (1991) has been called to the role of assistant head of school/athletic director. In addition to athletics, Jason will focus on strengthening communications with our constituency. We have revamped our weekly secondary chapel programming and expanded our secondary foreign language offerings. We are committed to offering smaller class sizes and a positive and safe learning environment. Students will have new Chromebooks at all grade levels, and we continue to offer a plethora of elementary and secondary extracurricular activities in athletics, fine arts and horticulture. Students may participate in local 21st Century after-school programming. We are pleased to continue our secondary dual-credit offerings through Anderson University and Ivy Tech Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.