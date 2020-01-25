Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.