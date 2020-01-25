DALEVILLE — Local school and district leaders serving students in Madison County and nearby communities don’t believe an eventual U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the use of public money for private schools would have much, if any, effect on their operations.
Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Paul Garrison said he tries not to become too alarmed by decisions and where they may lead.
“In the end, at the local school level, we will deal with the situation we find when it reaches us,” he said. “As always, we will seek to do the very best we can for the students that we are fortunate enough to serve.”
The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, which is expected to become a landmark decision when it comes to the separation of church and state in public education. The case is being watched closely because of its potential effect on vouchers and tax-credit scholarships.
So far, 27 states, including Montana, have put into place “Blaine Amendments” to their constitutions that prohibit public money being sent directly to religious institutions. However, some states have established tax-credit scholarships in an effort to get around Blaine Amendments.
Indiana, however, does allow the transfer of public money through the use of vouchers.
Liberty Christian School Superintendent Jay McCurry said he also doesn’t believe an opinion in the Espinoza case will have much of an effect on operations in Indiana.
“The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled the Choice scholarship program constitutional 5-0,” he said. “The Indiana opinion made it clear that families were the direct beneficiaries of the program. The schools are indirect beneficiaries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.