ANDERSON — Mike Shelton had been ziplining in Costa Rica and gone up toward the clouds in a hot air balloon.
Neither of those prior experiences prevented his rappel Saturday down the side of the First Merchants Bank building from being “terrifying yet exhilarating.”
“I’m shellshocked a little bit. I thought that was going to be easier,” the physical therapist said. “I have no muscle memory to deal with that.”
Shelton is one of dozens of local people who raised $1,000 for the privilege of getting Spiderman’s view of the city at the inaugural Over the Edge fundraiser for the Anderson Museum of Art.
The family fun event included an art show, food trucks and crafts for the kids.
Shelton said he had been trying to think of a way to make a difference when the offer of participating in Over the Edge came along.
“I thought, ‘Let’s do something that challenges me,'" Shelton said. "My son called it life-affirming.”
Though he expressed total trust in the team that help him down the side of the building, Shelton said the main difference between this and his previous experiences is that while ziplining, you just let go, but in rappelling he had to maintain an awareness of his body weight and control how he went down.
“It was very worth the experience, but I’m not ready to do that again,” Shelton said.
But Tricia Thompson, of Middletown, made the decision upfront to not join her husband Steven Thompson, owner of the local F.C. Tucker franchise, when he suggested they rappel together.
“My husband lives for different fun things,” she said. “I’m down here. There’s nothing to worry about down here.”
Fishers-based artist Mark Rouse used the event to share with visitors his experience with diabetic retinopathy through a four-panel painting piece of art that showed his visual journey from fuzzy to clear vision.
“I went from reasonable vision to this in two days,” Rouse said.
Rouse, a 1978 Anderson University graduate, said when he took up painting in 2015, he vowed to complete something weekly. Keeping that vow has been pretty easy during the COVID-19 pandemic because working from home, he gains two hours by not commuting into Indianapolis.
