INDIANAPOLIS – A Chesterfield man will continue to serve his sentence of life without the possibility of parole after the Indiana Supreme Court rejected his claims of error in the admission and exclusion of evidence, supplemental jury instructions and sentencing.
According to the 28-page opinion authored by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, the Supreme Court concluded none of the alleged errors warranted reversal of the sentence given to Ryan Ramirez, who was convicted last year in the death of 23-month-old Paisley Hudson. He also was convicted of felony neglect causing serious injury to Paisley’s brother, 3-year-old Riley Hudson, and sentenced to 14 years to be served consecutive to the life sentence.
“Here, the nature of Ramirez’s offense is so severe that it cannot be said that his (life without parole) sentence is disproportionate,” Rush wrote in the opinion published Sept. 23.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction website, Ramirez is serving his sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility.
He began dating the children’s mother, Kayla Hudson, in January 2018. Two months later, Hudson and her children moved in with Ramirez into a room at the Red Roof Inn.
According to the Supreme Court’s opinion, Klarissa Manuel, who babysat daily, started to notice injuries, such as bruises on their arms, legs and back of the neck, where it appeared the children had been struck or grabbed. Manuel testified she saw Ramirez hit Riley in the head with a wiffle ball bat, and the children seemed to be afraid of him.
After an injury forced Ramirez to quit his job around June 2018, he took over care of the children.
“That summer, Hudson observed her children’s physical condition deteriorating , and saw they were scared of Ramirez,” the opinion said. “She noticed R.H. had bruising and black eyes, while P.H. had bruising on her stomach and arms.”
About 6 a.m. July 28, Hudson found Paisley cold and stiff.
“Hudson took P.H. to the bathroom, where she tried to wake her by splashing water on her,” the opinion said.
When Hudson told Ramirez she was taking her daughter to the hospital, he told her they need to get their story straight. Neither called 911, and Ramirez took Riley to his parents’ house while Hudson took Paisley to the hospital, where medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her or place a breathing tube down her throat because rigor mortis had set in.
An autopsy revealed a skull fracture, a large scalp hemorrhage and bleeding caused by trauma to Paisley’s brain.
“Her body was covered with numerous bruises; her liver was torn in two places due to a severe impact to the front of her abdomen; and almost half the blood in her body was found in her abdominal cavity,” the opinion said.
Riley was examined at the hospital and found to have bruising to his eye sockets, bruises of different ages and a distended abdomen and elevated liver enzyme level that indicated a possibility of internal injuries.
During the trial, Madison County Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe denied Ramirez’s requests to suppress security video footage from his parents’ home and his attempt to introduce evidence of Hudson’s prior bad acts against her children that could have shifted blame for their injuries to her.
“We conclude the exigent-circumstances exception justified the warrantless seizure of the recorder under the Fourth Amendment, and that under the Indiana Constitution, the seizure was likewise reasonable under the totality of circumstances,” the opinion said.
Happe, over Ramirez’s objection, also issued a supplemental instruction regarding the standards that warrant a murder conviction.
“The instruction’s flawed wording is not reversible error. And Ramirez waived any argument about how the instruction was given,” the opinion said.
