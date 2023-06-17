CENTERVILLE — For 30 years, John Iverson has been doing his part to provide a suitable environment for a host of amphibious wildlife species to propagate and thrive.
In 1993 Iverson, then a biology professor at Earlham College, bought 36 acres of land adjacent to a forest owned by his employer. A few years later, he added a 40-acre cornfield to his property. He enrolled his land in Indiana’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, a federal-state partnership that paid for half the cost of planting nearly 50,000 trees on the land.
Iverson worked steadily to transform the property into a sanctuary for hundreds of species of frogs, salamanders, turtles and other amphibians. He now counts 55 wetlands on his land — 35 of which he dug by hand. Their sizes vary, from half an acre to as small as 10 feet across and three feet deep.
Much of the land, he said, “never should have been cleared. It never should have been put into agriculture, but it was.”
To ensure the land remains utilized for the purposes he intends, Iverson has set up a conservation easement with the Red-tail Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and restoring natural areas and farmland in east central Indiana.
The easement is a voluntary legal agreement that permanently limits the land’s use in order to protect its conservation status.
“I’ve done everything I think I can do as a private citizen to be sure that this property will be protected here forever,” Iverson said.
Landowners like Iverson who have not yet taken such action might face obstacles doing so in the future. A recent Supreme Court ruling has limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s jurisdiction through the Clean Water Act over “adjacent wetlands” to those with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are “waters of the United States” in their own right, with no clear distinction between those “waters” and wetlands.
The ruling further muddies an already murky issue, many environmental advocates say, and will have the net effect of removing a blanket of protection at the federal level that will allow states to further strip away regulations preventing developers from repurposing wetlands for commercial use.
“Once a wetland is destroyed, it can’t truly be replaced,” said Julie Borgmann, executive director of the Red-tail Land Conservancy. “Right now, while we’re incredibly saddened by the (Supreme Court) decision, we’re looking at it as an opportunity to educate our communities about the importance of conservation.”
KEEPING UP WITH THE SCIENCE
Indiana, which has lost about 85% of its original wetlands since the late 1700s, may not be as dramatically affected by the ruling as other states, some experts say. Some of its statewide protections, they note, go beyond federal requirements and are more informed by scientific research than those of other states.
“Science has changed, but the regulations have not kept up with that,” said Jake Hosen, a freshwater scientist at Purdue University. “But that’s not the case in Indiana. In most parts of the country, though, wetlands are not protected by strong, statewide laws.”
Hosen said the absence of vigorous, more comprehensive wetland protections in neighboring states like Illinois — where some wetland regulations differ from county to county — could indirectly affect the Hoosier State in the future.
“In areas like that where you potentially have wetlands being lost along the border, you could certainly see an increase in flooding,” Hosen said.
He said wetlands are vital for catching excess nutrients in soil — particularly elements like nitrogen and phosphorus, which are common ingredients in fertilizer — and preventing them from creating problems elsewhere.
“Even if Indiana is doing its fair share, we’re still going to be seeing those impacts with impaired water quality,” he said. “I’m particularly thinking about some of the larger basins like the Ohio basin, with the Ohio River bordering the southern part of the state. Any water quality and enhanced flooding issues that the Ohio (River) sees, we’re certainly going to be seeing that.”
WHY WETLANDS MATTER
Other environmental groups in the state note that wetlands provide numerous ecological and hydrological benefits. They act as filters, trapping sediment and other potentially harmful materials and soaking up floodwaters before gradually releasing them into the soil.
Wetlands also contribute to the cleansing of underground aquifers, which according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are important because nearly 70% of the state’s residents rely on ground water for at least part of their drinking water supply.
“Indiana’s wetlands are a crucial part of our water resources,” said Dr. Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council.
“They catch and hold excess stormwater, like giant sponges on the landscape, helping to reduce flooding. While the water is held in wetlands, it is filtered, purified and allowed to soak in and replenish groundwater for our wells to tap.”
The curbing of federal protections, other experts say, removes an important safety net provided by the Clean Water Act, which was enacted in 1972. The most noticeable effects could be among natural habitats like those harbored on Iverson’s property.
“What we are likely to see in Indiana is continued loss of natural habitats and the services those habitats provide,” said Todd Royer, a professor at Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
“The Supreme Court has defined a wetland so narrowly that (the Clean Water Act) no longer serves as a backstop to the loss of isolated wetlands.”
‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’
Advocates are also concerned that state-level protections in Indiana, having been curtailed by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021, may be further eroded.
“This (ruling) leaves the fate of most Hoosier wetlands in the state’s hands,” Frank said. “Based on recent legislative action, this raises serious concerns.”
Iverson said he took a proactive approach to protecting his wetlands, in part, because he realizes that, in an uncertain legislative atmosphere, responsibility for maintaining the land’s suitability for wildlife will ultimately rest with private citizens. He said the high court’s ruling proves that point.
“I don’t think long-term we can count on the government to do all the protections that some of us would like,” Iverson said. “As there are more and more people, more and more habitat destruction, it’s going to fall on private landowners in the end to save a lot of these resources.”