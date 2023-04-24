ANDERSON — A recent survey from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability found that consumers’ tendencies toward trusting food labels often end when claims about naturalness and health begin.
The Consumer Food Insights Report, conducted and evaluated by Purdue analysts, included 1,200 consumers across the country. Its intent is to assess food spending, consumer satisfaction and values and trust in information sources.
“Generally, consumers trust — or, at least, don’t distrust — the labels on their food,” said Jayson Lusk, the director of CFDAS and a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue. “This trust is significantly lower for claims about the health or naturalness of food, claims which may often be more nebulous or more clearly motivated by marketing objectives.”
The report noted that consumers normally pay the most attention to labels which include ingredient lists and nutrition facts — categories regulated by the Food and Drug Administration — and expiration dates, which are unregulated.
“Considering that of all of the information on a food product, the expiration date is one of the primary labels that consumers read, there is an important conversation to be had about standardizing this information,” Lusk said.
He also called attention to the report’s finding that 27% of adults who are not working are facing some degree of food insecurity, compared to 12% among those with a job.
“It drives home the point that more people losing their jobs in the event of a recession could lead to a precipitous drop in the number of food-secure households,” Lusk said.
“The incredibly low rate of food insecurity among 65-plus households also demonstrates how people generally accrue a number of advantages through their lives, and those who make it to old age also enjoy fairly robust entitlement programs.”