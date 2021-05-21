ANDERSON — Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks has been appointed to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
Brooks, a Republican, represented the 5th Congressional District until she decided not to run for re-election in 2020.
She joins former Democrat Congressman Lee Hamilton on the organization’s Indiana Advisory Committee.
Brooks and Hamilton will serve as bipartisan co-chairs of more than 140 leaders in the state representing the nonprofit, business, faith, local elected officials and veteran communities.
“While few could fill the shoes of the late Sen. Richard Lugar, Congresswoman Susan Brooks is an absolute superstar, and we are truly thrilled that she will serve as our new co-chair of Indiana’s Advisory Committee, along with Congressman Lee Hamilton," Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the coalition, said in a press release.
“At this critical time, Susan is an incredible champion for America’s role in the world, understanding that what happens overseas matters to every American family — from our health security to our economic interests,” she said.
Schrayer said Brooks has led on issues from global health security to global economic competitiveness, never losing sight of the interconnection to Indiana, and her work with the State Advisory Committee leaders in Indiana to ensure America gets these investments right.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that global issues have profound local impacts, and America’s investments in global health, development, and diplomacy matter more than ever to our own health, economic recovery, and future prosperity,” Brooks said. “In my years in Congress, I fought to elevate issues that impacted communities in Indiana — from public health and pandemic preparedness to girls’ education and empowerment — because they help create a better, healthier future for our children and communities, as well as those around the world.”
Brooks will participate on June 15 in the Global Impact Forum where top political and policy leaders alongside business, nonprofit, faith and national security leaders from across the country.
“I am pleased to work alongside Congresswoman Brooks as co-chairs of the Indiana Advisory Committee and continue Indiana’s bipartisan legacy of supporting America’s global engagement,” said Hamilton. “As my former co-chair, the late Senator Richard Lugar said, ‘The United States must be a leader in forging global partnerships’ and helping ‘to achieve development goals.’ Taking his words to heart, I look forward to working with Congresswoman Brooks and the committee to reiterate to state policymakers how robust diplomatic and development efforts can reinforce America’s moral leadership, strengthen our national security, and open new opportunities for Indiana business.”
The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is a broad-based influential network of 500 businesses; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military, and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world.
