ANDERSON — Anderson police have arrested a suspect in the Wednesday shooting inside a convenience store that left an Indianapolis man in serious condition.
Police identified the victim as Aundre Nell Qua Maine Diamond, 28. He is in serious condition in an Indianapolis hospital's intensive care unit.
The arrested suspect is Bernard Stidhum, 33, Anderson, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for Anderson Police Department.
The department's SWAT team was called to the 1500 block of West Fourth Street to serve a search warrant Thursday.
The team was at the location for about an hour before Stidhum voluntarily exited the residence without incident.
McKnight said the SWAT and negotiations teams assisted detectives at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. to Conoco at the northwest corner of Madison and Nichol avenues.
McKnight said police found Diamond inside the store with gunshot wounds.
He was initially transported to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates a male entered the store and immediately shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.
Contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to report information related to the shooting.